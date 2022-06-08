ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Former WVU football star and running back Robert Alexander has died. He was 64 years old.

According to St. Albans Mayor Scott James, Alexander was found dead in his home on the evening of Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Mayor James told 13 News there were no signs of foul play, and Alexander’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Alexander was born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1958. He started playing football at South Charleston High School before attending West Virginia University to play at the collegiate level. During his senior year of high school, he was picked by Parade Magazine as High School Football Player National Player of the Year.

Alexander became a starter for the Mountaineers football team during his junior year at WVU. In his senior year as a Mountaineer in 1980, Alexander scored five touchdowns and a career-high and team-high of 1,064 yards. With a career total of 2,474 yards rushing, he was ranked second on the school’s career rushing yards list. He is now ranked at the 10 on the list.

Following his collegiate career, Alexander was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as a tenth-round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. He played with the team for two seasons.