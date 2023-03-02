CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Wednesday, after foster parent payments were delays for several week, that it will implement a reimbursement program for charged related to the delay, but foster parents and advocates say the program isn’t enough.

The reimbursement program is meant to cover fees “directly related to the delay in foster care, adoption, legal guardianship, and adult services payments for the month of February 2023,” according to a release from the DHHR sent Wednesday. The release said to get the reimbursement, families must fill out a W-9 form and provide documentation of fees and bills.

A release from the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network sent to 12 News on Thursday said that the delay in payments caused way more harm than a few fees that can be reimbursed and called it “more bureaucratic red tape.” A representative from the advocacy organization wrote a letter to the DHHR and lawmakers calling for a $1,000 supplemental payment to all impacted families “to ensure they are made whole,” the release said. The group said the figure was based on “average fees reported by families and an estimated average of the monthly funds sent to families. According to the DHHR’s foster care policy from May 2022, the monthly boarding care payments for foster children range from $790 to $942 depending on the age of the child.

One family said that when their payment finally came through, almost three weeks late, nearly 75% of it went to overdraft fees. They also said that they have to had to skip activities and equine therapy sessions for the children because of the payment delay.

Another said that they had so many overdraft fees that their mortgage would no longer accept payments from their account. “I had to close the account and open a new one. Now I have to change my direct deposit information, which will delay next month’s payment,” they said in the release.

The release also said that there was very little communication from the DHHR on the payments and assistance during the delay. “Unfortunately, you get the same message no matter who you call: ‘Sorry, can’t help, it’s someone else’s fault.’ I am satisfied that I left no stone unturned, but I still don’t know when the deposit will be made,” one family said.

The release concluded, “Going forward, families and advocates hope DHHR will prepare for the possibility of more delays, improve communication and collaboration with families, and establish effective ways to meet immediate needs when crises arise.”

Those who want to utilize the current DHHR reimbursement program can get an application online here or at a county DHHR office.