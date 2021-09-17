Free produce giveaway in Mercer County

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS)– On Friday, Sept. 17, children will be able to receive free produce from the Kids at Hart Day Care Center.

Produce that is given to children comes from Glenwood. Since Glenwood and Mercer County Schools are remote, workers don’t want the food to go to waste. A worker at Kids at Hart said children will learn lessons about produce and how it helps them.

At 2:00 pm, Kids at Hart will give away produce to other children in the community. The worker asked that the children be accompanied by a parent.

Parents can visit 235 Mercer Street in Princeton and go across the street to the playground where they will give out food. Kids at Hart asks for parents to wear masks when they come.