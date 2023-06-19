The first annual Morgantown Music Festival started at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on May 28.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — So what’s better than a concert? A free concert of course.

Musical events are being held all throughout West Virginia to make the most of the summer season, but some are more accessible than others. Here is just a few places the family can check out without breaking the bank.

Debbie Gibson and Holly Forbes

Debbie Gibson will be opened by Holly Forbes at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on June 23 as part of the City of Morgantown’s 2023 Ruby Summer Concert Series. Opening acts begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the headliners at 8 p.m.

Rhonda Vincent and Davisson Brothers Band

The Davisson Brothers Band will be performing at the Sue Morris Complex in Glenville on June 23 from 7-11 p.m., according to the Sue Morris Complex website.

Eastbound and the Rockin’ Rednecks

The Rowlesburg VFD’s Rockin’ On The River Concert Series will feature the talents of Eastbound and the Rockin’ Rednecks on June 23 at the Rowlesburg Fire Department’s stage near the Cheat River. Starting off with Eastbound at 5 p.m., the night will conclude with Rockin’ Rednecks at 8 p.m. Although, it is only children under 12 who can get in for free, with a paying adult, according to the Rowlesburg VFD website.

Smells Like Nirvana and Fooz Fighters

Rock fans can get excited for an appearance from tribute bands Smells Like Nirvana and Fooz Fighters as part of Palatine Park’s Palatine Legends Series on Saturday, June 24. According to a Palatine Park Facebook post, “GrohlFest” will start at 7 p.m., though the lot behind the amphitheater will be open until 5 p.m.