Free virtual West Virginia craft beverage summit will be held Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A statewide virtual summit will be held on Aug. 24 to talk about the expansion of West Virginia’s craft beverage industry.

The Craft: A Farm to Bottle Summit will be organized by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), Brilliant Stream and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Its main focuses will be on ways to streamline the relationships between breweries and farms as well as the cradle-to-grave technique of turning waste into fuel, food and profit.

Guest speakers will include the owner of Lookout Brewing Company of Black Mountain John Garcia, and Aryn Jane Fonda, co-founder of Weathered Ground Brewery of Cool Ridge.

“We invite everyone – whether you’re a grower, bottler, brewer or just someone curious about this fast-growing West Virginia industry – to join us for our Craft summit,” manager of Agricultural Innovations at RCBI Evan Nelson said. “This interactive gathering is a perfect opportunity to learn best practices for success.”

The event will conclude with a Pour It Forward happy hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., an informal networking and drinking session.

Those interested can register for free at www.rcbi.org/craft2021. For more information, contact Nelson at enelson@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1657.