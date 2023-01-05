CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $940 million.

This will be the twenty-third drawing in the current jackpot run.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, increasing sales and unmatched numbers are behind the growing jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $483.5 million. If hit, it would be the sixth-highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the release.

“This continues to be quite an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, please play responsibly.”

The last Mega Millions jackpot claimed was $502 million on Oct. 14, 2022, according to the release.

Last month, a single Powerball winner in California landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history $2.04 billion. The owner of the store where the ticket was sold was awarded $1 million, the maximum retailer incentive in California.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. eastern time on Friday.