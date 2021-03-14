Friends and family look for closure after woman jumps off bridge

BUFFALO, W.Va. (WOWK) – Paige Roush, the woman who jumped off of the Silver Memorial Bridge in Point Pleasant more than a week ago is still missing. The search is now a recovery effort.

Her family and friends in Buffalo, West Virginia remembered her legacy Saturday night. Near the Buffalo High School, Roush’s family and friends all gathered for a candlelight and lantern vigil.



Lanterns were released in Roush’s memory after the vigil. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Several of Roush’s former teammates from the Buffalo High School girls basketball team shared kind words of their dear friend.

There’s a lot of people here, but that doesn’t even touch how many people she touched. Kristen Gilley, friend and teammate

One of her former coaches Terry Riffle said she and her teammates “really looked out for each other.”

Roush’s friends and family are hoping her body will be recovered soon to help bring some closure.