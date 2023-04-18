CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — This story is a toad-al surprise!

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, 12 species of frogs and three species of toads live in West Virginia.

WVDNR’s website says these frogs must remain moist, and usually have longer hind limbs, webbed toes with claws and no tails when they become an adult. They also lay eggs in water.

Here is the list of frogs that live in West Virginia:

American Bullfrog (Lithobates catesbianus)

Blanchard’s Cricket Frog (Acris blanchardi)

Cope’s Gray Treefrog (Hyla chrysoscelis)

Eastern Cricket Frog (Acris crepitans)

Gray Treefrog (Hyla versicolor)

Green Frog (Lithobates clamitans)

Mountain Chorus Frog (Pseudacris brachyphona)

Northern Leopard Frog (Lithobates pipiens)

Pickerel Frog (Lithobates paulustris)

Spring Peeper (Pseudacris crucifer)

Upland Chorus Frog (Pseudacris ferriarum)

Wood Frog (Lithobates sylvaticus)

Here is the list of toads that live in West Virginia: