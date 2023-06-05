CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which represents about 1,400 Frontier Communications employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, Monday entered contract negotiations.

In a press release, Vice President of CWA District 2-13 Ed Mooney said that the union wants “a contract that supports quality jobs so we can deliver quality service.”

The union also said that the negotiations come at a time when West Virginia is slated to receive $950 million from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill to invest in expanding broadband internet access across the state.

Currently, an estimated 29% of West Virginia households and businesses lack high-speed internet, and fewer than 20% have access to fiber connections, the union said.

Back in 2018, the CWA said its Frontier members in West Virginia and Ashburn went on strike for three weeks “in order to reach an agreement that ensured that they would be able to provide quality service and keep good jobs in their communities.”