WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — Almost $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund three water infrastructure projects in West Virginia, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, in Randolph County, funding for the Adrian Public Service District will help create 10 waterline extensions and bring water to 166 unserved potential customers in the area. It will also install new pump stations and water storage tanks that will serve Pickens and the Metzner Hollow Road area. The total grant funding is $1,863,000.

In Preston County, the town of Tunnelton receives funding for an improved sewer collection system which, according to the release, will improve service for 142 residential users, four commercial users and eight public users. The total grant funding is $30,000.

The majority of the funding will go to the Mason County Public Service District for major sewer system improvements. The project was allotted more than $5 million in grants and nearly $3 million in loans.