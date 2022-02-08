Funding secured to reclaim WV abandoned mines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Representative David McKinley announced West Virginia will receive $140,751,000 in 2022 to reclaim abandoned mine lands.

The funding will help ensure the health and safety of West Virginia’s coal communities while driving economic growth and creating good-paying jobs, according to a release from Senator Manchin.

“For generations, West Virginians and coal communities around the country have done the heavy lifting that made us the world leader we are today. These communities still bear the scars of those sacrifices. Yesterday’s announcement follows last week’s news that West Virginia was receiving nearly $142 million dollars to clean up abandoned wells – both of which are truly historic investments, not only in West Virginia but in communities across the country,” said Manchin.

“Reclaiming our abandoned mine lands will continue to have positive impacts in West Virginia, leading to improvements in our water quality, revitalized landscapes, and further economic development and job creation. Restoring forests, while simultaneously improving the ecosystems of our wildlife, are important steps to keeping West Virginia wild and wonderful for years to come. I’m glad to see West Virginia continuing to see benefits from the bipartisan infrastructure law I helped negotiate and craft, and I look forward to the difference this investment will make in our communities,” Capito said.

“With more than 30% of West Virginians living within a mile of abandoned mine land sites, today’s announcement that we will begin receiving funds dedicated to reclaiming mine land sites is essential to restoring the economic viability of these communities,” said Rep. McKinley.

According to the release from Senator Manchin, this funding was made possible by the recently enacted bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.