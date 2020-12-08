Funeral service for CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Funeral services for Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson are beginning just after noon today, Dec. 8 at the Charleston Collesium and Convention Center.

All morning, police officers and law enforcement and everyday people have been gathering outside the venue to pay their respects to this fallen hero.

Patrolman Johnson was shot in the line of duty a week ago today and died of her injuries just a few days later. In a final heroic act, she donated her organs to continue saving the lives of others.

The funeral will be followed by a procession to the cemetery at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Pocatalico.