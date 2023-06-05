VIDEO: Previous Coverage

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The funeral for Sgt. Cory Maynard, the West Virginia State Police Trooper killed in the line of duty Friday, will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an obituary page.

Sgt. Maynard, 37, was killed in an ambush in the Beech Creek Road area on Friday, June 2, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP). Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is the man accused of killing Maynard and injuring one other person.

Visitation for Sgt. Maynard will take place at Mingo Central High School from noon to 3 p.m. His funeral will take place at 3 p.m. with Maj. Jim Mitchell officiating, according to the obituary page.

The page said the pallbearers include Damien Hart, Shepherd University Police Department, Tyler Hannon, WVSP, Jim Hannon, Retired Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jonathan Ziegler, WVSP, Thomas Boggs, WVSP, and Kyle Johnson, WVSP.

The procession route will start at Mingo Central High School. It will then go to King Coal Highway, onto Route 65, Route 52 and US-119N to Chapmanville, West Virginia, the page said.