CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia.

West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.

The counties on the border of West Virginia seem to be dropping prices faster while more rural counties in the middle of the state, like Ritchie, Gilmer and Roane counties, seem to be taking a little more time to catch up.

Nationally, prices of regular gas have dropped 60 cents in the past month and diesel has dropped around 30.

Even though West Virginia is still catching up with the drop in the national average, states along the West Coast, including Alaska and Hawaii, are still paying an average of more than $5 per gallon.