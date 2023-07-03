CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite the holiday weekend and AAA projecting record travel, gas prices in West Virginia and around the country are trending down this week.

Prices are averaging $3.54 per gallon of regular gasoline nationally as of Monday, July 3 and $3.38 in West Virginia.

In northern West Virginia, those prices are averaging slightly lower—$3.33. Locally, prices are averaging $3.28 in Bridgeport, $3.30 in Clarksburg and $3.44 in Morgantown.

Last week, prices were averaging $3.57 nationally, $3.42 in West Virginia and $3.44 in northern West Virginia.

AAA said in a press release Monday that despite a record 43.2 million Americans estimated to be traveling by car this holiday weekend, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is reporting gas demand decreased slightly from 9.38 to 9.31 million b/d last week. That decrease in demand, according to the release, was accompanied by an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks by 600,000 barrels to 220 million barrels.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on June 23, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 348,617 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since August 1983.