CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia hit the record-high for gas prices on Election Day with an average price per gallon of $4.198.

That’s over 20 cents higher than a week ago, according to AAA. Diesel prices are also peaking in West Virginia Tuesday; the price for a gallon broke the all-time highest record for the second day in a row.

The price of crude oil is still over $100 per barrel, reaching a peak of just under $110 on Friday.

Where is the best place to get gas?

If you don’t have to travel, the best way to save money right now is to stay home as much as possible, but if you pass the following places on your commute or while heading on vacation, it might be worth stopping.

In north central West Virginia, the most affordable places to get gas are in Ritchie and Braxton counties, which averaged around $4.15 per gallon on Tuesday. If those counties are pretty far out of the way, Gilmer, Doddridge, and Marion counties are still under $4.16 on average.

The only county in West Virginia averaging under $4 is Boone County at $3.96.

Places to avoid

Lewis, Upshur, Barbour, Tucker and Wetzel counties have the highest average prices in north central West Virginia at between $4.24 and $4.25.

The eastern panhandle is seeing the highest prices, with Hampshire County averaging more than $4.30 per gallon.