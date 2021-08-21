Gas prices increase while national demand decreases according to AAA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a recent report from AAA, the average price of gasoline across northern West Virginia has become four cents higher per gallon.

The results from AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report said the average now rests at $3.060 per gallon. Data from the Energy Information Administration displayed an decrease in the supply and demand of gasoline.

The average price changed from city to city.

$3.089      Bridgeport
$3.080      Clarksburg
$3.074      Huntington
$3.154      Martinsburg
$2.919      Morgantown
$3.042      Parkersburg
$3.015      Weirton
$3.103      Wheeling

The drop in demand has helped to slow pump price increases. However, increased crude prices keep pump prices going up.

9.78 million barrels per day turned into 9.43 million barrels per day with the latest demand measurement being 500,000 barrels per day lower than the rate in 2019 around the same time.

Demand is expected to drop after the last holiday weekend of the summer, alleviating the gas prices.

Current gas prices can be found at GasPrices.AAA.com.

