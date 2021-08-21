Gas prices increase while national demand decreases according to AAA

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a recent report from AAA, the average price of gasoline across northern West Virginia has become four cents higher per gallon.

The results from AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report said the average now rests at $3.060 per gallon. Data from the Energy Information Administration displayed an decrease in the supply and demand of gasoline.

The average price changed from city to city.

$3.089 Bridgeport

$3.080 Clarksburg

$3.074 Huntington

$3.154 Martinsburg

$2.919 Morgantown

$3.042 Parkersburg

$3.015 Weirton

$3.103 Wheeling

The drop in demand has helped to slow pump price increases. However, increased crude prices keep pump prices going up.

9.78 million barrels per day turned into 9.43 million barrels per day with the latest demand measurement being 500,000 barrels per day lower than the rate in 2019 around the same time.

Demand is expected to drop after the last holiday weekend of the summer, alleviating the gas prices.

