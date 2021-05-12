Gas shortage in parts of the country affecting West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va- Demand has risen, while the supplies are taking time, making most gas stations in need of fuel.

AAA East Central Media Spokesperson Linda Lambert explained that some of the lines we’re seeing at gas stations in places that are not necessarily being impacted by this shutdown are because of panic buying.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing on Wednesday, he said that the Colonial Pipeline is not even a significant fuel source in the state.

“The bulk of our gasoline that comes into the state of West Virginia does not come on the Colonial Pipeline. It comes on the Plantation Pipeline,” explained Justice.

The states affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown are along the East Coast and the Deep South.

“Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi,” described Lambert. “Places like West Virginia may see a bit of a trickle-down effect, but it honestly depends on how long this lasts.”

County officials across north central West Virginia told residents not to panic and to relax.

Barbour County Office of Emergency Management Director Corey Brandon stated that he contacted gas stations in the county and asked them if they were having any issues.

“I asked if they heard anything from their suppliers or their corporate sponsors, if they predict any kind of shortage from their supplier,” explained Brandon. “None of them advised of any shortage that they knew of.”

Lambert said this is not a gasoline shortage, and the United States has plenty of gas. The only issues are distributing the gas because of the pipeline shutdown, and there is also a shortage of truck drivers in the United States.

Justice has requested the state to be added to the “Amend Regional Emergency Declaration” by the Federal Motor Carry Safety Administration, that will allow easier transportation of fuel to the affected areas.

“You should make sure you have adequate gasoline, you know, for emergencies or whatever it may be, because we could have hoarding, or whatever, and the gasoline station you used to buy gas from may be out of gas,” said Justice.