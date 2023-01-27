GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WBOY) — UnitedHealthcare, announced on Wednesday that it would be donating $50,000 to the Mountaineer Food Bank located in Gassaway, WV.

According to a release, the donation is meant to impact several different programs offered by the Mountaineer Food Bank, which serves more than 97,500 households across West Virginia every year.

“Hunger is a hidden crisis that impacts over 200,000 families, individuals and children throughout the state of West Virginia,” said Mountaineer Food Bank’s CEO Chad Morrison. “We’re thrilled to have the support of UnitedHealthcare as families across West Virginia are struggling more than ever before. The generous $50,000 contribution supports our essential efforts of providing food to communities in need.”

Mountaineer Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, serves 48 counties across the state, providing food and other essential items through a network of several different support programs including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and mobile food pantries.

The donation comes after West Virginia was ranked #47 in the nation in food insecurity and overall health in the annual release of America’s Health Rankings.

“In West Virginia, more than 200,000 people currently struggle with food security, and of them, 63,000 are children. We know that 80% of what impacts a person’s health happens outside of the doctor’s office, which is why it is a mission of UnitedHealthcare to support organizations like Mountaineer Food Bank to increase access to necessities like affordable, nutritional food,” said Wanda Coley, vice president of strategy, UnitedHealthcare Medicare Plan of West Virginia.

For more information about Mountaineer Food Bank, visit mountaineerfoodbank.org