OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There will be no gender-bending entertainment happening at Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar in The Highlands near Wheeling after promoters canceled a drag show brunch due to threats.

S&S productions announced the cancellation on its Facebook page last week, citing threats made to Primanti Bros., the entertainers and patrons.

S&S productions said “that a little glitter never hurt anyone,” but the show cannot go on, citing safety concerns.

“We couldn’t wait to party with you all, support the local lgbtqia+ community, and show that a little glitter never hurt anyone.” S&S Productions

It seems there was a strong interest in the show, though, considering that it was almost sold out with only two tables remaining open, according to organizers.

The production company has issued refunds to fans and hopes to host another brunch locally in the future.

Primanti Bros. began in Pittsburgh during the Great Depression and is known for its signature sandwiches, according to its website.

A new Primanti Bros. location will be opening in Weirton.