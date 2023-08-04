CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Funds are flowing towards a West Virginia program designed to help young business leaders find their ground.

Generation West Virginia’s Fellowship Program received $206,000 from the Small Business Administration as part of a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, a skilled and dependable workforce is essential to strengthening West Virginia’s economy. To help with that, the Generation West Virginia Fellowship provides opportunities and tools for young business leaders to grow and thrive in West Virginia,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in a release from his office. “This funding will help our small businesses retain this next generation of leaders and advance local economies across the Mountain State.”

CDS requests give public entities targeted funding for community projects that support West Virginians.