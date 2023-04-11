CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Generation WV has officially opened applications for the latest edition of its NewForce program, per a post from the organization’s Facebook page.

Generation WV describes its NewForce program as a “six-month, fully remote, tuition-free coding school.” The purpose of the program is to train West Virginians that have no prior coding experience and wish to pursue a career in coding and technology.

The post also said that on top of preparing students for their first tech job, they also connect them with open, entry-level jobs in software development.

While the program is tuition-free, the program said that it has received feedback from potential candidates that want to enroll in the program but can’t afford to dedicate themselves to a full-time class. To combat this issue, NewForce has introduced “need-based living stipends” for qualifying applicants. The stipends will pay $11/hour for 35 hours a week over the program’s six-month period.

Those interested in the program can fill out an application by clicking here. Applications will be accepted until May 12.