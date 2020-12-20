Girl Scout cookie season begins in January

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The delicious girl scout cookies are coming back next month. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off the new year with their cookie season on Friday, Jan. 8.

The iconic Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics and last year’s debut cookie Lemon-Ups are all coming back and will be available to purchase from your local Girl Scout.

“Girl Scouts are strong and resilient, and while the past year may have delayed many of their plans, they are determined to help their communities, give to local food banks and volunteer at their local animal shelters, among other activities, this year,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Please support your local Girl Scout in her effort to help make the world a better place.”

Customers can purchase cookies directly from Girl Scouts in person or online. Cookies can also be ordered for the Gift of Caring program, which are donated to military members, veterans and their families.

The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop—including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.

Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities – all while teaching girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“Girl Scouting has looked a bit different for much of 2020, but we are excited to start 2021 off with the delicious cookies that we all know and love – while also providing an opportunity for our girls to learn entrepreneurial skills that will serve them in leadership roles,” Casey said.

Cookies can be delivered by girls or mailed directly to homes. If you need help finding a local Girl Scout, email cookies@bdgsc.org.