CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Girl Scout cookie season is approaching, and you don’t have to wait to see a troop selling cookies outside of Kroger to get your annual stash.

Starting Jan. 19, 2023, the regular lineup of Girl Scout cookies will be available to buy from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond in West Virginia, according to a release. In West Virginia, the cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and the new Raspberry Rally.

While you can buy cookies online, the national Girl Scouts recommend buying from a local scout and supporting your community. If you don’t know a scout, you can email cookies@bdgsc.org and be connected with a local cookie salesgirl. You can also text “Cookies” to 59618 to buy cookies online.

If you’re wanting to try the new Raspberry Rally cookies, they will be an online exclusive that cannot be ordered until Feb. 27.