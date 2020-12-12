Give back this season by donating to Hunters Helping the Hungry

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It’s the season of giving, which means hunters in West Virginia are encouraged to give back during the holidays by making a donation to the state’s Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

The program is administered by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) and provides thousands of pounds of venison to families in need and charitable organizations around the state.

Hunters can donate a harvested deer or make a financial contribution.

“I’m convinced that the only thing better than enjoying a successful hunting season and filling your freezer with venison is being able to share your good luck with others,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “We take a lot of things for granted in life and the holidays are a time for us all to take a step back and help care for someone who may be less fortunate. Our Hunters Helping the Hungry program is one of the best ways hunters can make a difference in their community.”

Hunters who want to harvest a deer and donate the meat to the program have several hunting opportunities before the end of the year.

The archery and crossbow season for deer is open until Dec. 31. The antler-less split season is open in select counties Dec. 10 – 13 and Dec. 28 – 31. The muzzleloader season is open Dec. 14 – 20.

Hunters who need to purchase a hunting license or stamps should visit wvhunt.com.

To make a donation, hunters may take a harvested deer to one of the 13 certified meat processors, where the venison is ground, packaged and frozen.

Donated meat is distributed to food pantries, soup kitchens and other charitable organizations around the state by the Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank.

Financial contributions also are accepted. Checks and money orders should be made out to Hunters Helping the Hungry and mailed to:

Hunters Helping the Hungry

WV Division of Natural Resources

163 Wildlife Road

French Creek, WV 26218

For more information about donating to Hunters Helping the Hungry, visit wvdnr.gov/hunting/hhh.shtm.