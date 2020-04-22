“GivingTuesday” event planned for West Virginia University

The WVU Foundation is organizing the local 24-hour online fundraising event as part of an effort sponsored by GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. Hundreds of charities and nonprofits are expected to take part around the world. (WVU Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University supporters are being asked to step up for students Tuesday, May 5, during #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity created to help meet the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the WVU Foundation is organizing the local 24-hour online fundraising event as part of an effort sponsored by GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. Hundreds of charities and nonprofits are expected to take part around the world.

“We know many of our students at all of our campuses are experiencing a financial hardship right now because of the pandemic, and the difficulty could extend well into the next academic year,” said B.J. Davisson, Foundation executive vice president and chief development officer. “The goal for us with #GivingTuesdayNow is to leverage this global effort by giving Mountaineer Nation a simple and easy way to help our students if they are able.”

On #GivingTuesdayNow, WVU alumni and friends are encouraged to donate to the Gray Student Emergency Fund, which provides emergency financial aid and unrestricted scholarship support to students experiencing a sudden financial hardship, so they can meet basic needs and proceed with their studies. According to WVU, a secure and dedicated giving webpage has been created by the Foundation for #GivingTuesdayNow.

Established in 2013 by retired Student Life Vice President Ken Gray and his wife, Carolyn, the Emergency Fund provides timely financial assistance to current WVU students on the Morgantown campus and all regional campuses who experience a sudden financial hardship that could prevent them from continuing their education or otherwise impact their success at WVU, the release states.

“From past experience we know that when there’s a need, Mountaineers respond,” Davisson said. “We have heard from many of our students, their parents and others regarding the steep financial challenges they are facing, and we have heard from those who want to assist. We’re hoping this is a success all the way around.”