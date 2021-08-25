GO-WV unveils specialty WV license plate design

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GOWV) – a nearly 600-member trade association of oil and natural gas producers and those businesses that serve them – has unveiled its West Virginia license plate design.

The plate features a natural gas icon atop a background featuring a river and rolling hills. “Natural Gas – Leading Our Future” sits along the bottom. Four numbers follow “GO” as the license number. “Natural gas is a cornerstone for our state’s economy, and lots of West Virginians take pride in that,” said GO-WV Board President Ben Sullivan. “This is one way to show that pride.”

Any West Virginia driver can order the specialty issue plate for a Class A car or truck. They can find the application form online at www.transportation.wv.gov.

A West Virginia title and license in the applicant’s name are required. A $91.50 fee covers the cost of the plate for the first year. The annual renewal fee is $66.50.

“The design and approval process for the plate took years, so it’s wonderful to finally see the plate on vehicles,” GO-WV Executive Director Charlie Burd said. “It’s on my car, of course, but more and more, I’m spotting it on other vehicles. The natural gas industry is going to continue to be an important part of West

Virginia’s energy future, so we expect the plate to be a more prevalent fixture as time goes by.”