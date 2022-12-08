CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — GoFundMe has released its Year In Help review, and West Virginia made the list of the most generous states.

In total, GoFundMes helped more than 28 million people in 2022, and West Virginia gave the fifth most per capita in the United States.

GoFundMe’s Year in Help highlights

Most generous states:

Vermont Delaware Maine New Hampshire West Virginia Pennsylvania Georgia South Carolina Montana Virginia

Although Vermont donated the most in the U.S., Ireland was named the most generous country per capita for the fourth year in a row.

Inflation and supply shortages had an effect on what people gave to in 2022, with fundraisers for baby formula increasing by 110%, gasoline by 60% and groceries by 10%.

The baby formula shortage over the spring and summer of 2022 caused panic for many parents of young children after a major Abbott formula factory was shut down and products were recalled. Parents of babies, especially those with dietary restrictions, often were forced to ask for help on social media and GoFundMe to feed their babies.

The price of gasoline also reached an all-time high in June 2022, hitting an average of $4.93 in West Virginia and $5.01 nationally, according to AAA.