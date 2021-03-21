Golden rainbow trout returns to WV lakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A special stocking of golden rainbow trout is returning to West Virginia’s lakes and streams.

Gov. Jim Justice says the bright yellow trout is being added to more than 60 designated locations around the state starting this week. The Division of Natural Resources expects to stock 50,000 golden rainbows.

Stocking locations can be found at www.wvgoldrush.com.

This year 100 trout have been tagged, and anyone catching them can enter a drawing to win one of four prizes. The grand prize is a three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park.

Golden rainbow trout were introduced in 1963 as part of the state’s centennial.