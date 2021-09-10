Gov. Justice and WVDOH start Hobet Mine Site access road project

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have contracted S&E Clearing & Hydroseeding, Inc. (SECH) to construct an access road to the former Hobet mining site.

SECH was given a $4,295,709.65 contract on Aug. 23 to pave the approximately three mile road up to the development site.

The project will include “resurfacing existing roadway into Hobet and new pavement on top of the mountain.”

Gov. Justice also directed the WVDOH to construct a nearby interchange to Hobet, now Rock Creek Development Park. This will include a diamond intersection at Corridor G and Rock Creek, a bridge over over Corridor G and a bridge over the CSX rail line and the Little Coal River that will connect to the access road.

With an estimated cost of about $25 million, the WVDOH anticipates a two-to-three-year construction period.