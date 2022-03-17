CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs across West Virginia.

These awards are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students as part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, which was first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021.

Gov. Justice has dedicated $48 million for the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program to support new and expanded initiatives that will train new nurses, fully fund the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, value nurses already practicing in the state, and recruit nurses into West Virginia.

“We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current nurses whose commitment to the well-being of their fellow West Virginians is unmatched,” Gov Justice said. “This initiative represents a truly historic investment in our state’s nursing workforce, and I am thrilled that these funds are already on their way to strengthen education programs across the state.”

The following nursing program will receive funding:

RN Programs Alderson Broaddus University Blue Ridge Community & Technical College Bluefield State College Davis & Elkins College Fairmont State University New River Community & Technical College Shepherd University Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College St. Mary’s School of Nursing University of Charleston West Liberty University West Virginia Junior College West Virginia Northern Community College West Virginia State University West Virginia University West Virginia University Institute of Technology West Virginia University at Parkersburg Wheeling University



LPN Programs Boone Career and Technical Center John D. Rockefeller Career Center Med Care Training Center Mingo Extended Learning Center New River Community & Technical College



New Programs BridgeValley Community & Technical College Concord University Marshall University & Glenville State University joint program



“We are tremendously grateful to Gov. Justice for providing this historic funding to support the expansion of nursing education programs across West Virginia,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Through these new projects, our postsecondary education community will be better positioned to help shore up West Virginia’s nursing workforce – which, in turn, will help support our nurses working tirelessly on the front lines right now.”

The West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Initiative builds upon Gov. Justice’s successful Save Our Care program, which he made possible with an initial $58 million in payments to hospitals intended to help them retain and hire staff.