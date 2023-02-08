CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the winners of the 2023 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the giveaway was open to anyone who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December 2022. West Virginia residents and non-residents alike were eligible to win the giveaway.

“As a lifelong outdoorsman, I am honored to announce the winners of the WVDNR’s Lifetime License Giveaway,” Gov. Justice said. “This giveaway is just one of the many ways my administration is giving back to the hardworking and dedicated sportsmen and women of West Virginia. I want to congratulate all our lucky winners and thank them for their dedication to preserving our state’s wildlife. I hope that these prizes will bring them plenty of joy and memories in our beautiful state.”

The grand prize of the giveaway for West Virginia residents was a combination hunting, trapping and fishing lifetime license. The grand prize for non-residents was two Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a three-night lodge stay.

Secondary prizes for residents and non-residents include $200 West Virginia State Parks gift cards, two-night cabin stays at West Virginia State Parks and gift bags containing exclusive merchandise.

The winners of the giveaway are as follows:

WV Resident Grand Prize Winner:

Makaylia Johnston (Fayetteville, WV)

WV Resident $200 Gift Card Winners:

Kailynn Weaver (West Columbia, WV)

Brian Cole (Martinsburg, WV)

Jillian Wines (Weston, WV)

Natalie Remias (Valley Fork, WV)

WV Resident Gift Bag Winners:

Bobby Jarvis (Chloe, WV)

Amanda Beverage (Valley Head, WV)

Kevin Lockhard (Ripley, WV)

Kyle Robinson (Craigsville, WV)

Justin Blake (Washington, WV)

Jeremiah Tackett (Danville, WV)

Ethan Kesner (Moorefield, WV)

Kyle Schrader (Parkersburg, WV)

Non-Resident Grand Prize Winner:

Paul Frame (Fredericksburg, VA)

Non-Resident Two-Night Stay Winners:

Rachel Bartgis (Annapolis, MD) — Watoga State Park

William Tobias (Peoria, IL) — Bluestone State Park

Natasha Dinsmore (Bellefonte, PA) — Seneca State Forest

Scott Hargrove (North Lawrence, OH) — Blackwater Falls State Park

Non-Resident Gift Bag Winners: