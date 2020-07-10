Gov. Justice announces $5.4M in West Virginia Corrections Grant Program funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced more than $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects across the state. This includes projects in several north central West Virginia counties.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody, according to a release from the governor’s office. The release stated that these funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
“I’ve said for a long time, we need to give our people in the criminal justice system pathways to be able to make meaningful changes in their lives so they can get back to being contributors to our society and our economy,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “The Community Corrections Grant Program is so wonderful because it provides more of these pathways all across the state.
“I’m excited, beyond belief, to see all these great projects happen,” Gov. Justice continued. “They are truly going to make a world of difference.”
The grant will fund local projects in Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties.
Listed below are all the counties and projects that have been awarded funding:
BERKELEY COUNTY
Berkeley County Council – $200,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY
Doddridge County Commission – $52,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Fayette County Commission – $110,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.
GREENBRIER COUNTY
Greenbrier County Commission – $260,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.
HAMPSHIRE, HARDY & PENDLETON COUNTIES
Hampshire County Commission – $190,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.
HARRISON COUNTY
Harrison County Commission – $100,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jefferson County Commission – $155,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.
KANAWHA COUNTY
Kanawha County Commission – $202,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.
LOGAN, BOONE, LINCOLN & MINGO COUNTIES
Logan County Commission – $475,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.
MARION COUNTY
Marion County Commission – $120,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.
MARSHALL, BROOKE, HANCOCK, OHIO, TYLER & WETZEL COUNTIES
Marshall County Commission – $400,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.
MASON COUNTY
Mason County Commission – $134,522
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.
MCDOWELL COUNTY
McDowell County Commission – $125,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.
MERCER COUNTY
Mercer County Commission – $287,500
These funds will be utilized for for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.
MINERAL & GRANT COUNTIES
Mineral County Commission – $190,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.
MONONGALIA COUNTY
Monongalia County Commission – $190,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.
MORGAN COUNTY
Morgan County Commission – $60,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.
NICHOLAS COUNTY
Nicholas County Commission – $89,250
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY
Pocahontas County Commission – $51,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.
PRESTON COUNTY
Preston County Commission – $100,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Putnam County Commission – $175,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.
RALEIGH COUNTY
Raleigh County Commission – $145,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Randolph County Commission – $100,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.
SUMMERS & MONROE COUNTIES
Summers County Commission – $115,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.
TAYLOR & BARBOUR COUNTIES
Taylor County Commission – $120,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.
TUCKER COUNTY
Tucker County Commission – $120,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.
UPSHUR & LEWIS COUNTIES
Upshur County Commission – $161,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.
WAYNE & CABELL COUNTIES
Wayne County Commission – $431,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.
WOOD, JACKSON, ROANE, PLEASANTS & RITCHIE COUNTIES
Wood County Commission – $426,967
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.
WYOMING COUNTY
Wyoming County Commission – $130,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.