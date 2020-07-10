Gov. Justice announces $5.4M in West Virginia Corrections Grant Program funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced more than $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects across the state. This includes projects in several north central West Virginia counties.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody, according to a release from the governor’s office. The release stated that these funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

“I’ve said for a long time, we need to give our people in the criminal justice system pathways to be able to make meaningful changes in their lives so they can get back to being contributors to our society and our economy,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “The Community Corrections Grant Program is so wonderful because it provides more of these pathways all across the state.

“I’m excited, beyond belief, to see all these great projects happen,” Gov. Justice continued. “They are truly going to make a world of difference.”

The grant will fund local projects in Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties.

Listed below are all the counties and projects that have been awarded funding:

BERKELEY COUNTY

Berkeley County Council – $200,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY

Doddridge County Commission – $52,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Fayette County Commission – $110,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier County Commission – $260,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.

HAMPSHIRE, HARDY & PENDLETON COUNTIES

Hampshire County Commission – $190,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.

HARRISON COUNTY

Harrison County Commission – $100,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County Commission – $155,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.



KANAWHA COUNTY

Kanawha County Commission – $202,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.

LOGAN, BOONE, LINCOLN & MINGO COUNTIES

Logan County Commission – $475,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Commission – $120,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.

MARSHALL, BROOKE, HANCOCK, OHIO, TYLER & WETZEL COUNTIES

Marshall County Commission – $400,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

MASON COUNTY

Mason County Commission – $134,522

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.



MCDOWELL COUNTY

McDowell County Commission – $125,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.

MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Commission – $287,500

These funds will be utilized for for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.

MINERAL & GRANT COUNTIES

Mineral County Commission – $190,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.

MONONGALIA COUNTY

Monongalia County Commission – $190,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan County Commission – $60,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.



NICHOLAS COUNTY

Nicholas County Commission – $89,250

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Pocahontas County Commission – $51,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.

PRESTON COUNTY

Preston County Commission – $100,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Putnam County Commission – $175,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.

RALEIGH COUNTY

Raleigh County Commission – $145,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.



RANDOLPH COUNTY

Randolph County Commission – $100,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.

SUMMERS & MONROE COUNTIES

Summers County Commission – $115,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.

TAYLOR & BARBOUR COUNTIES

Taylor County Commission – $120,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.

TUCKER COUNTY

Tucker County Commission – $120,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.

UPSHUR & LEWIS COUNTIES

Upshur County Commission – $161,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.



WAYNE & CABELL COUNTIES

Wayne County Commission – $431,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.

WOOD, JACKSON, ROANE, PLEASANTS & RITCHIE COUNTIES

Wood County Commission – $426,967

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Commission – $130,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.