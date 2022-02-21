CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects across the Mountain State.

These grants are said to help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects.

“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” said Gov. Justice. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts. I could not be more proud to make my recommendations for each of these deserving and exciting projects on behalf of these communities and the entire state.”

The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. The approved projects for these grants include:

Transportation Alternatives Projects

(18 of 29 total awardees)

Berkley County

City of Martinsburg – $1,078,202.50

North Queen Street Streetscape Improvements Phase 3

Construction of approximately 1,600 linear feet of sidewalk replacement along North Queen Street in Martinsburg.



Boone County

City of Madison – $656,250.00

Madison Main Street Streetscape Phase 2

Design and construction of approximately 780 linear feet of replacement sidewalks along Main Street in Madison.



Brooke County

Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners – $70,000.00

Panhandle Rail Trail Paving 2021

Asphalt paving of approximately 3,900 linear feet of the Panhandle Rail-Trail in Weirton.



Cabell County

Village of Barboursville – $933,665.00

Barboursville Pedestrian Bicycle Path

Construction of approximately 3,900 linear feet of a bicycle-pedestrian path along Park Road in Barboursville Park.



Fayette County

Babcock State Park – $350,000.00

Babcock State Park Narrow Gauge Recreational Trail Phase 3

Construction and rehabilitation of existing trail in Babcock State Park.



Babcock State Park – $350,000.00

Babcock State Park Sewell Trail Phase 2

Construction of approximately 4.5 miles of trail connection between New River Gorge Trail System and Babcock Trail System.



Town of Ansted – $50,000.00

Rich Creek Road Sidewalk Improvements

Design of sidewalk replacement along Rich Creek Road in Ansted.



Greenbrier County

City of Ronceverte – $474,000.00

Ronceverte Main Street Sidewalks

Design and construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of replacement sidewalk along Main Street in Ronceverte.



Jefferson County

Corporation of Ranson – $390,520.00

Ranson 5th Avenue Connector Project

Construction of approximately 3,000 linear feet of new sidewalk along 5th Avenue in Ranson.



Kanawha County

Town of Cedar Grove – $362,021.25

Cedar Grove Sidewalk Improvements Phases 1 & 2

Construction of new and replacement sidewalks and ramps on various streets throughout Cedar Grove.



Marshall County

City of Cameron – $187,365.00

Cameron Sidewalk Repair

Design and construction of sidewalk replacement in the downtown area of Cameron.



Mercer County

Mercer County Commission – $50,000.00

Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk Project

Design and construction of sidewalk replacement around the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.



Monongalia County

City of Morgantown – $300,000.00

Morgantown Pleasant Street Streetscape Phase 3

Construction of approximately 300 linear feet of replacement sidewalks and pedestrian lighting along Pleasant Street in Morgantown.



WVU-Facilities and Services – $300,000.00

WVU Campus Connector Path

Design of an approximately 1-mile connector path between WVU’s Evansdale and Downtown campuses in Morgantown.



Morgan County

Town of Bath – $496,246.25

Bath Streetscape Phase 4B

Continuation of construction of new and replacement sidewalks, curbs, and lighting in various locations in Bath.



Nicholas County

City of Summersville – $450,000.00

Webster Road Sidewalk Construction

Construction of approximately 2,300 linear feet of new sidewalk along Webster Road in Summersville.



Wetzel County

Town of Hundred – $300.000.00

Hundred New Sidewalks

Design and construction for new sidewalks along US 250 within the Town of Hundred.



City of New Martinsville – $250,000.00

New Martinsville Bike Path Extension

Construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of bike/shared-use path along the Ohio River in New Martinsville.

Recreational Trails Projects

(11 of 29 total awardees)