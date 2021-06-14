Gov. Justice announces Community Corrections grants for WV

Berkeley County is expanding its community corrections program. The day report center in Martinsburg.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $5,417,239

in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be

used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community

corrections programs.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for

communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide

the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than

institutional custody.

These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section

of the W.Va. Department of Homeland Security’s Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following: