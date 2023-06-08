Aerial drone image of the Coopers Rock state park overlook over the Cheat River valley in the autumn looking towards Cheat Lake near Morgantown, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that new broadband funding will help expand coverage to remote tourism destinations in the state.

In a press release sent Wednesday, Justice’s office announced $18 million in grants has been approved for various broadband projects in the state, including more than $1 million for upgrades at Coopers Rock State Forest and Watoga State Park.

Wireless Internet Networks (WIN) and matching funds will contribute $906,600 to upgrade three Hardy Cellular Telephone Company towers in the Coopers Rock area with 5G. It will improve broadband coverage for a targeted 1,327 addresses, including the state forest, the release said.

The $250,000 going to Watoga State Park will be used for planning projects to improve USCellular connectivity in the area, including key park facilities, according to Justice’s office.

Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) funding will also help install more than 100 miles of fiber infrastructure in eastern Monongalia and Preston counties. The $5 million project will expand broadband to 799 addresses in Albright, Aurora, Bruceton Mills, Masontown, Reedsville, Terra Alta and rural areas of east Monongalia County.

Other projects announced in the release include a $16 million project in Ripley and a $15 million project in Ravenswood that, in total, will expand broadband to 6,000 addresses.