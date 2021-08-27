Gov. Justice announces over $15.5 million in grants for projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony Friday to announce over $15.5 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant recommendations and federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for a combined total of 23 projects across West Virginia.

“It’s always a fun day when you’re able to give some money away for some great projects,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m really proud of everyone. I’m tickled to death that we’re able to do these projects. I thank all the folks that have made all this possible.”

The Governor was joined by Babydog to announce the grants today.

The West Virginia Development Office administers the state’s ARC program, which is a partnership of federal, state, and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.

Gov. Justice today announced 10 such ARC projects, totaling $8,180,072.00.

“We especially thank Gayle Manchin. She is the ARC co-chair and is doing a wonderful job as the first ever chair from West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually. This year, in addition to the standard CDBG funding for various infrastructure projects, HUD has allocated supplemental funding through the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, called CDBG-CV funding. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.

Gov. Justice today announced 13 such CDBG-CV projects, totaling $7,370,874.76.

“At the end of the day, all the great work that our federal partners do is phenomenal,” Gov. Justice said. “We just can’t thank you enough.”