Gov. Justice, Bette Midler feud illuminates WV’s ‘political environment’

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog’s rear end as a message to people who’ve doubted the state as he comes to the end of his State of the State speech in the House chambers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia’s hot topic over the weekend was the back and forth about the state between Gov. Jim Justice and actress and musician Better Midler. One organization recognized that the back and forth feud between the two illuminates needs for improvement and help in West Virginia.

Last week, during his State of the State address, Gov Justice held up the beloved bulldog Babydog rump-side-up and said, “Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.” Bette responded with a Tweet that included a screenshot of a West Virginia state ranking at 47th and the following text:

BTW, here are the state rankings of all the areas and agencies for which the so-called “Governor” of WVA, #JimJustice, is responsible. Judging from these rankings, I’d say his dog’s ass would make a better Governor than him! Tweet from @BetteMidler on Jan. 28, 2022

Other West Virginia organizations such as the ACLU of WV criticized Midler over the weekend for bashing West Virginia and suggested she support organizations in the state that share her views. A Jan. 30 post by the West Virginia ACLU said:

Hey @BetteMidler, rather than hating on WV—how about supporting groups fighting for change in one of the most difficult political environments in the US? Groups like ours, @womenshealthwv, @FairnessWV, @NaacpWest… We’re sure Jim Justice would ❤ that. ACLU of WV Tweet on Jan. 29, 2022

The caption on a screenshotted post of the Tweet also said, “Bette Midler can continue to stereotype West Virginians and talk about dog butts, or she can invest in organizations working for a better West Virginia.”

West Virginians are used to being on the bottom when it comes to rankings in education, health and infrastructure. West Virginia is one of the least healthy states, has near the worst road infrastructure and was recently ranked as one of the worst states to raise a family. West Virginia also recently ranked at the lowest category⁠—High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality⁠—by the State Inequality Index regarding laws that affect LGBTQ+ people.

While far from perfect, West Virginia sits on good bones and has recently received multiple recognitions for its natural beauty and outdoor tourism opportunities.

The feud between Midler and West Virginia’s governor began when she Tweeted in December 2021 criticizing West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin for preventing Biden’s Build Back Better from passing in the Senate. In the Tweet, she called West Virginia “backward,” “Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

Governor Justice responded to that Tweet in his virtual press conference on Dec. 21, 2021 by calling her comments “uncalled for, cruel and really, really unfair.”