CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia continues to work to remove any support of Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

Gov. Jim Justice announced an emergency meeting of the West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) Investment Committee to discuss the fund’s investment in Russian-backed securities.

During the meeting on Tuesday, March 8, the Governor said he will ask the Investment Committee to re-evaluate its financial exposure to Russian-backed securities. He said he will also urge the committee toward a resolution that would prevent further investment in any Russian-backed securities, calling it “unacceptable going forward in light of the current crisis in Ukraine.”

“We continue to witness unspeakable human atrocities being committed by the Russian government against the people of Ukraine, and even though this action may seem small, everything we can do to help is worth it,” Gov. Justice said.

Currently, approximately 0.2% of the WVIMB’s total assets are invested in Russian-backed securities. While those assets can be safely divested at this time, going forward, the WVIMB has decided to not allow any further investments in Russian-backed securities, according to the release.

The WVIMB is responsible for the long-term investments of the State of West Virginia, such as the state’s benefit retirement plans, and state and local government funds such as insurance and risk pool funds, endowment funds, municipal pensions and trust funds.

The WVIMB consists of 13 members. Three of them – the Governor, the State Auditor, and the State Treasurer – serve by virtue of their political office. The remaining 10 are appointed by the Governor.

In a release on March 4, State Treasurer Riley Moore confirmed that none of West Virginia’s short-term operating funds have investments in Russian securities. “I’m pleased to confirm not one dollar of West Virginia taxpayer money held in our Consolidated Fund is invested in any financial asset issued by the Russian government,” Moore said.