CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene Monday, July 25 for a special session. The call only includes Justice’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax.

This comes after Justice faced backlash Tuesday from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who said they believe he should have acted sooner to clarify West Virginia’s abortion-related laws. There is currently an injunction in place on the 1849 law which banned abortions in West Virginia.

The full session call, which does not mention discussing West Virginia’s abortion laws, is below:

The proposed income tax cut would reduce West Virginians’ income taxes by 10%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and Justice said it will save residents $254 million. The tax cut is the most that West Virginia can implement while remaining in compliance with American Rescue Plan Act guidelines according to Justice.

