Gov. Justice commemorates Juneteenth, provides updates on coronavirus during Friday press briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice signed a proclamation for Juneteenth during his coronavirus press briefing Friday afternoon.

Justice’s proclamation recognized the day as the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States.

“How did Juneteenth really come about?” said Justice. “Juneteenth came about, you know, a long time ago we had President Lincoln, who declared all the slaves free in 1963, 1863, rather.

“When he did that, then what happened? There were some states that just didn’t go along and just didn’t do it, and Texas was one of them. And so, in 1865, there was a general…led 2,000 troops and went there into Galveston, Texas, and basically, at that point in time, he said, ‘Today is the day that we’re going to comply,’ and they did. And, it just so happened that that date was one day before our state’s birthday,” Justice added.

As for coronavirus statistics in the state, Justice said the cumulative positive test rate is now 1.67%, which is the lowest it has been.

West Virginia is getting ready to head into week nine of its reopening plan. Beginning June 22, summer youth camps, youth sports games with spectators, outdoor sporting events with spectators and outdoor equestrian events with spectators will be allowed.

Justice said he was signing an executive order to officially allow week nine reopenings to continue, while also formally allows for high school graduation ceremonies.

The state has seen recent coronavirus cases related to travel, specifically to Myrtle Beach. Justice advised West Virginians not to travel out of state and opt for closer locations. However, he also provided suggestions for anyone who does go to such tourist destinations.

“If you opt to travel, and to travel to Myrtle Beach, and I would think twice before I did that West Virginia right now because they got a real problem going on there, but if you do that, what I would highly recommend you do is, when you get back, be tested,” said Justice. “Be tested. Halfway quarantine yourself and be tested.”

Municipalities and counties in the state still have the opportunity to apply for federal funding, something Justice continues to encourage. He said the state has received 120 applications so far, with more than $11 million disbursed.

“There’s guidelines that we have to follow from the federal government, and we’re getting these monies to our cities and counties just as fast as possible,” said Justice. “Not only have we been emailing and talking as people have called in, but now, we’re even calling the cities and the counties ourselves, asking them, ‘Come on, now what’s going on? You’ve got to apply. Why don’t we have an application from you?'”

Justice also touched on outbreaks at churches in the state. He urged congregants to take precautions when at church to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Church is our most sacred ground. Absolutely, you have got to wear a mask, and absolutely you have got to stay every other pew. And, if people aren’t doing it, for crying out loud, step up and say something. Step up and show your voice and say something,” said Justice.