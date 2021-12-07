Gov. Justice declares 2 new WV state holidays in December

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice signed two proclamations giving West Virginia state workers two additional holidays in December this year.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, which were previously half-holidays, have been declared full state holidays, and the day before the eves, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, are now half days for state workers.

In the proclamations, Gov. Justice said that because both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday this year, he wanted to give West Virginians adequate time off to spend time with loves ones.

In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State in the year 2021, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be permitted to cease business for the last half of the workday of December 23, 2021, (December, 30, 2021,) to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones, Gov. Jim Justice, proclimations Dec. 7, 2021

Public employees in West Virginia can now enjoy holiday time off without charge against accrued annual leave on those days. This change is only for the year 2021 and will not apply to December holidays next year and in the future.