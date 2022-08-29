CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice Monday declared September National Preparedness Month (NPM) as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) marks its NPM.

According to a press release from Gov. Justice’s office, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) has committed to participate in NPM to encourage West Virginians to prepare for disasters by creating emergency kits and communications plans for their households.

That includes taking time to build a kit, make a plan, check insurance policies and coverage, consider the expenses that can come with facing an emergency and learn how to take practical safety steps like shutting off water and gas.

The WVEMD has disaster preparedness resources available on its website, and will continue to post more information throughout September on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.