Gov. Justice delivers written State of the State message, 1st time in modern history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Due to testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice was unable to deliver his State of the State message in person to the West Virginia Legislature.

Gov. Justice did formally deliver a written State of the State message to the West Virginia Legislature, which satisfies his constitutional requirement to give the Legislature information by message of the condition of the state at the commencement of the legislative session.

Today marks the first time on record in modern state history that a governor has ever delivered his State of the State by written message, according to state archivists.

Gov. Justice announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night, giving him no choice but to postpone his in-person address to a later date.

To read Gov. Justice’s full State of the State message, click here.

