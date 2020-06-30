Gov. Justice issues executive orders affecting budgets, casinos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a trio of executive orders affecting the state budget and casinos.

A press release from the governor’s office provides summaries of each of the orders.

Executive Order 46-20: As a result of casinos being ordered closed March 18–June 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this order suspends the regulatory statute requiring that racetrack table game licensees pay the West Virginia Lottery Commission as part of their application for renewal by July 1, 2020, extending the due date until October 1.

Executive Order 47-20: Notifying the legislature of the governor’s intention to borrow from the Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund to meet general revenue cash flow obligations for the start of the new fiscal year, FY2021. This transfer occurs annually. The amount being transferred this year is $68.6 million.

Executive Order 48-20: Orders all departments, agencies, bureaus, sections, boards, commissions and other organizational units within the executive branch of state government to effect a spending reduction of their general revenue appropriations for FY2020.

Justice will further address these items in his next virtual media briefing, the release states.