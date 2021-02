CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WOWK) -– Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness in advance of potential flooding that may affect West Virginia.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, this allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Gov. Justice stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.