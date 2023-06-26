West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his English bulldog Babydog during a COVID-19 briefing (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice’s office made an announcement on Monday after the governor reportedly underwent routine gallbladder removal surgery.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the governor had a successful gallbladder removal surgery Monday afternoon. The surgery stems from a “sudden flare-up” that Justice had last Thursday and his doctor’s subsequently recommending he get his gallbladder removed. Justice has reportedly never had any gallbladder issues before.

The release said that Gov. Justice is currently “resting well, in good spirits, and anxious to get back to work serving the great people of West Virginia.”

12 News wishes Gov. Justice a speedy recovery as he rests and recovers.