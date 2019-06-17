Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of WV National Guardsman killed in parachuting accident

This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sheperty of the West Virginia National Guard. Sheperty was killed during a parachute training exercise in Suffolk, Va., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (U.S. Army via AP)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Monday, Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation ordering flags to be immediately displayed at half staff in honor of a West Virginia National Guardsman who died during a training exercise in Virginia in April.

Governor Justice’s proclamation ordered that all West Virginia and United States flags at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston and on all state-owned facilities throughout Preston County must be displayed at half staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday.

This proclamation was made in honor of West Virginia National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Sheperty, 36, who died in a parachuting accident in Virginia in April. Sheperty was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), which is based in Kingwood, according to officials.

Sheperty was a member of the Green Berets and served as a Senior Weapons Sergeant. He joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2010. Prior, he served with the Marine Corps Special Operations Command. He enlisted into the United States military in 2002 and served multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Navy/Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, and NATO medal among numerous other awards and decorations. He was a resident of Baltimore City, Md. and was a native Virginian, according to a news release from the WV National Guard.

