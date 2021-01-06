Gov. Justice, other officials release statements following violence at Capitol

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued statements on Wednesday after a number of President Trump’s supporters invaded the capital as Congress was meeting and expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Below are the statements from each of the officials.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

The violence that we are witnessing right now in Washington, D.C. is absolutely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

People have every right to have their voices heard peacefully. But there is no place in our country for this type of activity.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.” 

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories