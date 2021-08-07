Gov. Justice reactivating West Virginia Public Energy Authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Saturday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will be reactivating the West Virginia Public Energy Authority (WVPEA).

According to a press release, the WVPEA was created by the Legislature with a mission to foster, encourage and promote the mineral development industry in the Mountain State. The announcement was made by Gov. Justice during the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.

“One thing we want to try to ensure is that West Virginia will continue to be an energy powerhouse for the entire world,” said Gov. Justice. “By reactivating the WVPEA, the State will maintain real-time, firsthand knowledge of the status of each power plant, their life cycle and whether there are concerns of household power supplies being disrupted.”

WVPEA will also help coordinate the output of merchant plants with the capacity needs of regulated plants. The Authority will assist in developing the next generation of coal plants and long-term energy policies that use all of West Virginia’s resources, the release states.